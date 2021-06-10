Samuel Inkoom salvages draw for Torpedo Kutaisi against former club Samtridia in Georgian top-flight

Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Inkoom

Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Inkoom rescued a point for Torpedo Kutaisi against his former employers Samtridia in the Georgian Premier League on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Inkoom kept his place in the team after playing full throttle in their 2-0 victory at Shukura a fortnight ago.



The 32-year-old had a superb first half but couldn’t do much as Brazilian forward Nathan Junior put Samtridia head on the 30th-minute mark.



The marauding right-back punctured a hole in the hearts of Samtridia fans when he connected beautifully to Mehdi Boukassi’s pass in the 57th minute to draw parity for his side.

Inkoom played 13 times for Torpedo Kutaisi in the ongoing campaign.



He joined Samtredia FC as a free agent after seeing out his contract with Bulgarian outfit FK Dunav during the 2019/20 season.



Inkoom spent one season at the club before leaving to join rivals Torpedo Kutaisi in January 2021.