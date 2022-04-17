Samuel Inkoom scores debut goal for Hearts of Oak

Former Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom

Former Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom has scored his first goal for Hearts of Oak.

The 32-year-old scored in the Ghana Premier League match between Hearts of Oak and Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Inkoom scored with a superb free-kick inside the first minute of his home debut since joining the Phobians.



Last weekend, he made his debut in Hearts of Oak's 1-0 loss to his former club Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Earlier this week, Inkoom stated he was delighted to have signed a one-year deal with the reigning Ghanaian champions.



"I’m elated to join Accra Hearts of Oak. The journey began last Sunday when I made my debut in Kumasi and it was a great feeling.

"The results weren’t what we were expecting but we live to fight another day. Let’s all help to make the GPL a better one. Phobia!," he wrote on Twitter.



Inkoom left Ghana in 2009 after assisting Asante Kotoko to a league title win.



Inkoom returned to Ghana earlier this year after 13 years abroad in a bid to relaunch his career.



The right-back played for 11 clubs, including Swiss heavyweights Basel and FC Dnipro of Ukraine.



He was a member of Ghana's squad that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt in 2009 before becoming a regular for the Black Stars.

The right-back was a member of the Black Stars squads for the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, which were held in South Africa and Brazil, respectively.



