Samuel Inkoom tight-lipped on Hearts of Oak future

Hearts of Oak player, Samuel Inkoom

Hearts of Oak right-back Samuel Inkoom was tight-lipped after he was asked whether he will leave the club in the future.

The 33-year-old, who joined the Phobians in April this year, played a key role for the club as they clinched their 12th MTN FA Cup title by beating Bechem United on Sunday at the Baba Yara stadium.



Inkoom has been linked with a move to several clubs following his impressive performances for Samuel Boadu's side. He made nine appearances in the Ghana Premier League and scored two goals last season.



"For now, I am Hearts of Oak player and I will just focus on Hearts at the moment, I know you will all be here at the right time if something good will come but as am talking to you now my main focus is Hearts of Oak," Inkoom told Ghanasportspage.com.

"Some clubs have contacted me but I don’t have to talk about it because of my contract terms with Hearts of Oak.



"Is not allowed to talk about it whiles you have the contract that’s why am telling you that my main focus is Hearts of Oak and am still Hearts of Oak player so I will leave that one and if something will come up, everybody will hear about it."