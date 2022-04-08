Samuel Inkoom to make Hearts of Oak debut against Asante Kotoko

L-R Samuel Inkoom and Patrick Razak

Hearts of Oak's new signing, Samuel Inkoom, has secured his International Transfer Certificate(ITC) and he could make his debut against his former side Asante Kotoko in the Super Clash.



Hearts announced Inkkom's signing on April 8, 2022, penning a one-year deal but his ITC was not ready yet.



Renowned sports journalist, Saddick Adams in a Twitter post reported that the Ghana FA have received Inkoom's ITC and therefore he is eligible to play on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

"Ghana FA receives Samuel Inkoom's ITC. The defender is eligible for the game 00on Sunday," he tweeted.



Inkoom has been training on his own since his return to Ghana after his last deal in Georgia.



He had intended to play for the Porcupine Warriors but he was unable to reach a deal with Asante Kotoko.



He was part of Ghana’s squad that won the under-20 FIFA World Cup with the Black Satellites in 2009.



The 32-year-old was part of Ghana's 2015 Africa Cup of Nations campaign where the Black Stars lost the final to Ivory Coast.