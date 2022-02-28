Samuel Inkoom urges stranded Ghanaian players in Ukraine to return home

Defender Samuel Inkoom

Three Ghanaian players in Ukraine stranded

Sporting activities in Ukraine-Russia halted



Najeeb Yakubu cries for help amidst Russia-Ukraine chaos



Former Dnipro defender, Samuel Inkoom has urged stranded Ghanaian players in Ukraine to return home if they get the opportunity.



Inkoom who spent four years in Ukraine disclosed in an interview with JoySports that he encountered a similar situation during his stay there.



According to him, Ghanaian players in Ukraine must follow instructions by authorities to safeguard themselves and return home if possible.

“I understand the situation because when I was there the same thing happened, they just have to follow the rules that would be given to them because I know they have to go to restaurants and eat but they must ensure that they are in a place that nothing would happen. Once you are in Ukraine anything can happen. If they can come back home, why not,” the U-20 World Cup winner said.



Adding, “when I was there, we came back home and we made sure everything was okay and went back. I’m sure there are rules and regulations, if they abide by them, then everything is going to be fine.”



Three Ghanaian players who ply their trade in Ukraine were reportedly stranded amidst the invasion by Russia.



One of the players, Najeeb Yakubu confirmed that their movement had been limited as a result of the attack from Russia.



However, a report from Juliet Bawuah suggests that the players have managed to escape to Slovakia.