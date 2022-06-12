Samuel Kuffour explains why he named his son 'Munich'

Former Ghana and Bayern Munich defender Sammy Kuffour

Former Ghana and Bayern Munich defender, Samuel Kuffour, has lifted the lid on why he named his youngest son 'Munich' after the city that gave him so much in his life.

The 45-year-old is best remembered for his time with Bayern whom he represented for over a decade, winning a total of 14 honours, and playing in nearly 250 official matches.



Kuffour spent 11 seasons with Bayern, rising from the youth teams to be a prominent first-squad member who lifted the UEFA Champions League with the club.



“My son’s name is Munich,” Kuffour said as he received the official Bundesliga ball for next season from Kwamena Obu Mensah, who had accompanied the Borussia Dortmund legends on their visit to Ghana.



A surprised Mensah then inquired, “Have you told your teammates that you named your son after the club you played for?” to which Kuffour responded, “The city itself, Munich. Uli Hoeness [former Bayern president] has to meet him.”

Kuffour joined Bayern Munich in 1993 from the Italian club Torino. After a season-long loan spell with FC Nürnberg in the second division, he made his breakthrough with the Bavarians.



He was an integral part of the squad that won the 2000–01 Champions League, also scoring the winning goal in the 2001 Intercontinental Cup, being subsequently named man of the match.



Also in that year, he finished second in African Footballer of the Year's voting, repeating the feat accomplished in 1999.



Kuffour made over 60 UEFA Champions League appearances, being one of the most decorated African players of all time.