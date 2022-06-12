1
Menu
Sports

Samuel Kuffour explains why he named his son 'Munich'

Samuel Osei Kuffour Futball Surgery 2 Former Ghana and Bayern Munich defender Sammy Kuffour

Sun, 12 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana and Bayern Munich defender, Samuel Kuffour, has lifted the lid on why he named his youngest son 'Munich' after the city that gave him so much in his life.

The 45-year-old is best remembered for his time with Bayern whom he represented for over a decade, winning a total of 14 honours, and playing in nearly 250 official matches.

Kuffour spent 11 seasons with Bayern, rising from the youth teams to be a prominent first-squad member who lifted the UEFA Champions League with the club.

“My son’s name is Munich,” Kuffour said as he received the official Bundesliga ball for next season from Kwamena Obu Mensah, who had accompanied the Borussia Dortmund legends on their visit to Ghana.

A surprised Mensah then inquired, “Have you told your teammates that you named your son after the club you played for?” to which Kuffour responded, “The city itself, Munich. Uli Hoeness [former Bayern president] has to meet him.”

Kuffour joined Bayern Munich in 1993 from the Italian club Torino. After a season-long loan spell with FC Nürnberg in the second division, he made his breakthrough with the Bavarians.

He was an integral part of the squad that won the 2000–01 Champions League, also scoring the winning goal in the 2001 Intercontinental Cup, being subsequently named man of the match.

Also in that year, he finished second in African Footballer of the Year's voting, repeating the feat accomplished in 1999.

Kuffour made over 60 UEFA Champions League appearances, being one of the most decorated African players of all time.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Terrorism: Ghana making Nigeria's mistakes – Adam Bonna
What Togbe Afede XIV thinks about composition of Council of State
You Overstepped - Rev. Lawrence Tetteh Slams Adom-otchere
How This Man Became Ghana's Only Head Of State To Resign From Office 1
From Luxurious Private Jets To #Dropthatchamber How Okudzeto Ablakwa Has Kept Akufo-addo In Check
Paul Adom-otchere Breaks Silence On Taking Togbe Afede's Car For Wedding
Wakaso 3, Jordan Ayew 7 Rating Black Stars Players In 4-1 Defeat To Japan
Refrain From Your Divisive Acts, Apologise To Togbe – ‘Angry’ Ewe Group Warns Adom-otchere
Injunction Hits Nana Otuo Siriboe, Others Over Enstoolment Of New Juaben Omanhen
Why Should I Criticize Akufo-addo When I Have Access To Him - Adom-otchere
Related Articles: