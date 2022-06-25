0
Samuel Obeng's contract extension a reward for a good season - Real Oviedo

Sat, 25 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Real Oviedo has revealed that Samuel Obeng's recent contract extension is a reward for a good season with the Spanish club.

Samuel Obeng's contract with Real Oviedo was extended until 2024.

The striker, whose contract expires in 2023, has agreed to stay with the club for another season.

Obeng scored eight goals in 35 games last season.

The Ghanaian striker will be trying to maintain his spot in the club for the upcoming season.

In March 2019, Obeng agreed to a pre-contract with Real Oviedo; he was initially assigned to the reserves in the third division.

He made his first-team debut on 18 August: after coming on as a second-half substitute for Edu Cortina, he scored his team's second in a 2–3 away loss against Deportivo de La Coruna in the Segunda Division.

