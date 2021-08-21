Samuel Obeng scores as Real Oviedo suffers defeat to Almeria

Ghana international Samuel Obeng

Ghanaian forward, Samuel Obeng Gyabaa scored his second goal of the new season when Real Oviedo lost to UD Almeria on Friday night.

The former Ghana U-23 player scored when Oviedo drew 2-2 with CD Lugo last week in the opening fixture.



Obeng netted his side's consolation as they suffered a 2-1 loss to Almeria in the Spanish Segunda Division.



Jose Carlos Lazo with a 5th minute strike put the hosts ahead at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos.



Lazo was assisted by Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq.

Obeng got the equalizer for the visitors ten minutes later with a fine finish.



Almeria restored their lead on the stroke of halftime through Argentinian midfielder Lucas Robertone.



The 24-year-old has now made it two goals in two games since the start of the 2021/2022 season of the Spanish second-tier.