0
Menu
Sports

Samuel Obeng signs new Real Oviedo contract until 2024

Samuel Obeng Gyabaa,, Samuel Obeng

Tue, 21 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana U-23 attacker Samuel Obeng has agreed to a new contract extension with Spanish club Real Oviedo until 2024.

The Ghanaian forward's contract was due to expire next year, but he has decided to extend it for another year.

Ghanasoccernet has learnt that the new contract provides a better financial reward for Obeng, who has been a dedicated servant of the club.

The 25-year-old has been at Oviedo since 2019, joining them from fellow Spanish side Calahorra FC.

Obeng scored eight goals in 35 games last season. He'll be hoping to keep his spot on the team for next season.

Real Ovideo finished seventh in the Segunda last season, missing out on promotion to La Liga, and they are expected to challenge for a spot in the 2022-23 season.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Nat'l Cathedral: Other pastors omitted from Cathedral incorporation
Prof Stephen Adei slams Adom-Otchere
Parliament must discipline Ofori-Atta – Omanhene
Boakye Agyarko speaks
Kufuor heaps praises on Dr. Bawumia
Dampare interdicts officers caught on tape making Islamophobic comments
Blay’s ‘allow them to enjoy’ comment triggers response from Tamakloe
My advice for university to be established at Bunso was not taken - Okyenhene
Here's why Okyenhene weeps with anger and frustration
Journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane
Related Articles: