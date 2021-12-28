Samuel Obeng tests positive for Coronavirus

Ghana international Samuel Obeng

Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently isolated at home.

According to reports in Spain, Obeng tested positive when he reported to his club on Monday after the Christmas break.



He is among six players whose results came out positive after Real Oviedo conducted general testing for players and staff.



As a result, Obeng didn’t participate in the club’s training on Monday, and he is expected to be out for about ten days.

This means Obeng is ruled out of the club’s final match of the year against Ponferradina FC in the Spanish second-tier.



Obeng has four goals in 18 games this season.