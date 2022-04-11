Samuel Osei Kuffour banned by GFA

Asante Kotoko lead GPL table
Bechem United hold Kotoko to a goalles draw
Bechem United maintain second position on GPL table
The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association has handed Bechem United defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour, a two-match ban for stamping on Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Etouga.
The GFA announced the decision of the Disciplinary Committee on Monday, April 11, 2022, after the hearing, along with the accompanying sanctions.
The player as part of the sanction has been fined GH₵1,000.
Osei Kuffour stamped Etouga at the blind side of the referee during Bechem's matchday 19 home game against Kotoko.
The DC has as a result charged Kuffour with a breach of Article 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations, 2019.
Below is the statement by the FA
"According to the charge sheet, Samuel Osei Kuffour intentionally kicked Frank Thierry Etouga Mbella in an off-ball situation, an action which in the opinion on the association is an improper behavior and likely to bring the game into disrepute."
"Samuel Osei Kuffour is found Guilty
of the charge by the Committee. The
Committee, therefore, hereby makes
the following decisions:
1. A fine of GHc1,000 is hereby
imposed on Samuel Osei Kuffour
in accordance with Article 6.1(c)
of the GFA Disciplinary Code
2. That Samuel Osei Kuffour is
hereby handed a two-match ban
in accordance with Article 12(b)
of the GFA Disciplinary Code.
3. Samuel Osei Kuffour is warned
that any future misconduct shall
receive a more severe
punishment."
Also watch the new episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate with Joel Eshun in the post below:
- I've never felt pressure since joining Kotoko- Prosper Ogum after Hearts victory
- 2021/22 GPL: Week 24 Match Report- Late strike helps Bechem United beat Bibiani Goldstars 1- 0
- 2021/22 GPL Week 24: Kotoko 'running away' with league title after win against Hearts
- Nyaho Tamakloe slams 'useless' referee for penalty against Hearts of Oak
- Watch highlights of Samuel Inkoom’s debut against Kotoko
- Read all related articles