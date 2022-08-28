0
Samuel Owusu continues fine form in Serbia

Samuel Owusu.jpeg Ghana international Samuel Owusu

Sun, 28 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana winger, Samuel Owusu continued to impress in the new season with a strong performance as a substitute for Cukaricki on Saturday.

Cukaricki lost 3-2 away to FK Kolubara Lazarevac, but Owusu, who came on in the 62nd minute, was a thorn in Lazarevac's flesh.

Owusu's performance has been lauded by teammates and the technical team. He was one of the best players in the tense Serbian league match, but unfortunately, he was on the losing side.

Owusu's wizardry and brilliance on the flanks were a delight to watch as he scored high marks after the game.

The 25-year-old has been a mainstay in the team following his return.

He is also a key member of the Black Stars team and has already played in two Africa Cup of Nations for Ghana.

Owusu is expected to be included in the squad that faces Nicaragua and Brazil in pre-2022 World Cup friendly matches in September.

