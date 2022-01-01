Samuel Owusu joins Ghana teammates in Doha

Sat, 1 Jan 2022 Source: footballmadeinghana.com
Ghana winger Samuel Owusu is the latest player to join Black Stars’ pre-AFCON camp in Qatar.
The Saudi-Arabia based attacker landed in Doha on Saturday evening to continue preparations ahead of the continental showpiece this month.
His arrival takes the number of players in camp to fifteen.
Meanwhile Arsenal star Thomas Partey and Dreams FC’s Philimon Baffour are expected to arrive in Qatar tomorrow.
Ghana’s contingent are scheduled to depart Doha for Yaoundé on Friday, January 7, 2022 to take on the rest of Africa at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
Coach Milovan Rajevac and his charges are pitted in Group C with Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.
