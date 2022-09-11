0
Samuel Owusu named among top 10 players of Serbian SuperLiga

Samuel Owusu Tp Ghanaian winger Samuel Owusu

Sun, 11 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian winger Samuel Owusu is having a fantastic season in Serbia this season, and his exploits have not gone unnoticed.

Owusu has been named one of the best players in the Serbian Super Liga after 10 rounds.

This is well deserved given that Owusu has been FK Cukaricki's best player since returning from successful loan spells in Saudi Arabia with Al-Fayha and Al-Ahli.

Owusu has consistently shown up when the team needs inspiration, earning him a 6.64 rating and placing him fifth best in the league, which is regarded as one of the best in Europe.

Early this month, the 26-year-old delivered a stunning performance, scoring a Messi-Esque goal and registering an assist to lead Cukaricki to a comeback victory over FK Mladost Lucani.

Despite his excellent form, Owusu has been overlooked for friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua this month, but he remains hopeful of being named to Ghana's World Cup squad in Qatar.

