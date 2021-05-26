Samuel Owusu scores 11th goal of the season for Al Fayha

Samuel Owusu in celebration mood

Black Stars winger Samuel Owusu found the back of the net for Al Fayha FC in their away loss to Al Sahel in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Al Sahel managed to record a 2-1 home victory over Al Fayha FC in their match-week 37 encounter in the second-tier championship.



Goals from Mashari Al-Jribai and Fayez Dhefeiry gave Al Sahel the advantage in the first half before the Ghanaian forward pulled one back.



The 25-year-old netted the consolation goal for Al Fayha with a superb strike on the 84th minute of the game.

Al Fayha FC have already been promoted to the Saudi Arabian Pro League for next season after finishing 2nd on the league standings.



Owusu has scored 11 goals and provided 7 assists in 18 appearances for Al Fayha FC this season so far.