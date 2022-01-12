Samuel Owusu suffers injury during Black Stars training

Black Stars player, Samuel Owusu

Black Stars player, Samuel Owusu picked up a knock during the team’s training session on Wednesday, January 12, 2021.



The team returned to training this morning after training on Tuesday evening with some reserved players.

However, after the training today, the Al-Fayha winger was seen limping as he made way into the team’s bus en route hotel.



Samuel Owusu was named in coach Milovan’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations but he is yet to make an appearance for the Black Stars at the tournament.



The former Vision FC player is making his second appearance at the AFCON after playing a role in Ghana’s campaign at the 2019 edition.