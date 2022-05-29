Samuel Sarfo wins Saudi First Division title, secures promotion to Saudi top-flight

Ghanaian defender, Samuel Sarfo, has claimed the Saudi Arabia First Division title with Al Khaleej which secures their promotion to the Saudi Pro League next season.
Al Khaleej finished top of the league standings with 66 points from 38 matches, the same as second-placed Al Adalh but the former were superior in goals difference.
Al Khaleej drew with Najran FC on the last day on Saturday whereas Al Adalh were also held to a scoreless stalemate on the same day.
The central defender lasted the entire duration of the match on Saturday as he contributed immensely to the success with his outstanding performance.
This is the second time the Saihat-based have won the Saudi First Division after winning it for the very first time in the 2005/2006 season.
The former Liberty Professionals captain joined Al Khaleej from Iran PRO League side Saipa FC in July 2019 and has since become a key member of the squad since joining the club.
Sarfo registered his 100th appearance for Al Khaleej in their 2-1 defeat to Al Wehda in March.
- Daniel Amartey nominated for Leicester City Player of the season
- Togo chasing Ghanaian forward Godsway Donyoh to switch nationality
- Sporting Lisbon wants Fatawu Issahaku excluded from Ghana squad for Kirin Cup in Japan
- 20 goals in 11 games: Ghana's Elshaddai Acheampong sets record in India's Women League
- Please, forgive me - Nigeria defender makes admission about Eddie Nketiah
- Read all related articles