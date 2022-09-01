Samuel Takyi aims for his first national title before 2022 ends

Boxer, Samuel Takyi

Ghana’s Olympic bronze medalist, Samuel Takyi, has targeted winning a national title before the year comes to an end.

Samuel Takyi, who turned professional this year after his exploits at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, has won all three of his professional bouts.



Speaking in an interview with Graphic Sports as monitored by GhanaWeb, the former amateur boxer noted that his aim of becoming a professional is still in progress and that he is hopeful of his first title.



“I am on course since I decided to turn professional and I am glad that everything is going on as planned.



“My team and I are working tirelessly to ensure I finish the year with a national title and that, I believe is achievable with my progress,” Samuel Takyi stated.



Samuel Takyi knocked out his Nigerian opponent, Samuel Moses, in the first round of their light-weight fight at the Teslim Balogun Sports Stadium in Lagos on Sunday, August 28.



In his first bout back in April, Samuel Takyi, who is under the tutelage of the legendary Ike "Bazooka" Quartey, recorded a second-round technical knockout against Kamarudeen Boyefio at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The Ghanaian boxing prodigy, in June 2022, recorded his second victory after beating Mandlenkosi Sibuso at the Emperors Palace in Johannesburg, South Africa.



The boxer showed class to hand his opponent a second-round technical knockout with a flurry of hooks and uppercuts to down the South African.



JNA/BOG