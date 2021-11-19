Samuel Takyi grabs car as government honours promise to Ghana’s Olympic Team

Samuel Takyi in a group photo the minister and others

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, on Thursday, November 18, 2021, honoured a promise made to Ghana’s 2022 Olympic Team by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with the presentation of prize packages to the team.

At a ceremony held at the premise of the ministry, Mustapha Ussif presented a car and cash donation to bronze medalist Samuel Takyi.



Samuel Takyi received a total of $50,000 for his exploits in the Olympic Games whiles other athletes and coaches bagged $5,000 each.



Mustapha Ussif used the platform to highlight some of the projects embarked on by the government to develop the sporting sector.



Ussif further indicated that the government recognizes the significant contribution of sports to the nation's image globally, therefore, developing sports remains high on the government's agenda.



“We are here this morning to present the equivalent of Ten Thousand United States Dollars (USD10,000.00) in Cedis, a brand new Nissan Sunny to Samuel Takyi, and equivalent of Five Thousand United States Dollars (USD5,000.00) in Cedis each to his other colleagues and coaches numbering twenty-one (21),” he stipulated.



In total, an amount USD 20,000 was set aside for Samuel Takyi's professional and career development. Again, some USD 150,000,00 was spent on the athletes and coaches as a presidential package for ending the country’s 29-year Olympics medal drought.

“These packages presented to you aren’t the team's bonuses but the motivational packages promised by the President of the Republic during the courtesy call to him at the Jubilee House. Bonus and allowances were paid fully in time during the games in Japan,” the Minister added.



Mr. Ussif also admonished the team members to stay away from drugs and remain dedicated to their training as the government puts in place the necessary arrangements to host the African Games 2023 and also qualify for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next year.



On his part, the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah thanked the President and the minister for the gesture.



“You have always been there for us,” he added.



Mr. Samuel Takyi also thanked the President and the Minister for the continuous support and commitment shown to his team.



He assured the President of the team’s determination to bring home the gold prize in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next year.