Samuel Takyi represents Africa at closing ceremony of Olympic Games

President of International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach greets Samuel Takyi

• Samuel Takyi was chosen to represent Ghana at the Olympics closing ceremony

• Takyi won bronze in boxing at the Summer Games



• The boxer was excited after making an appearance at the closing ceremony



Ghanaian Olympic medalist, Samuel Takyi represented Africa at the closing ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.



The boxer was the only African who was chosen to parade the flag of Ghana at the closing ceremony of the global event which took place on Sunday, August 8, 2021.



Takyi won a bronze medal after making it to the semi-final of the featherweight contest where he was stopped by America’s Duke Regan.



The 20-year-old's bronze medal ended the 29-years wait for a medal from the West African nation whose last medal at the Summer Games was in Barcelona 1992.

The boxer who was the only African to win a medal in boxing took to Twitter to express his delight after flying high the flag of Ghana at the closing ceremony.



Takyi said, “I represented Africa at the closing ceremony of Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. Congratulations to all who won a medal, and to those who did not, better time will come for all. Representing our various nations comes with PRIDE as well.”



Ghana’s contingents at the Tokyo Olympic Games are expected to return to the country later this week.





I represented #Africa at the closing ceremony of #TokyoOlympic2020. Congratulations to all who won a medal, and to those who did not, better time will come for all. Representing our various nations comes with PRIDE as well. pic.twitter.com/SQwLWus4tq — Samuel Takyi (@ringwarrior95) August 8, 2021