0
Menu
Sports

Samuel Takyi will compete for the national title - Ike Quartey

Samuel Takyi833 Olympic medalist, Samuel Takyi

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Takyi turns professional

Takyi wins bronze at Olympic Games

Takyi becomes Ghana’s 4th Olympic medalist

Former IBF welterweight world champion Ike Quartey has revealed that his boxer, Samuel Takyi will engage in a national title in Kumasi later in the year.

Samuel Takyi knocked out journeyman Kamaldeen Boyefio in the second round of their six round lightweight bout a few weeks ago.

According to him, the Olympic bronze medalist will engage in a fight in July before taking on another boxer in Kumasi.

“If you see the way he fought, I believe he is ripe for the national title after a second bout and I believe that should happen in Kumasi,” Ike Quartey, CEO of Bazooka Promotions, told Graphic Sports.

“I am very impressed with how he fought, he dismantled the guy, you all saw it, he will fight again in either June or July,” he added.

Ike Quartey revealed that the young boxer has the potential of becoming a world champion and thus Ghanaians should throw their weight behind him.

“Takyi is a good boxer and he has a great future, he will win a world title, I have what it takes to make him a world champion.”

Samuel Takyi became the fourth Ghanaian in boxing history to win a medal at the Olympic Games.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Rt. Rev Ayensu's comments on Mahama are his views – Methodist Church
Watch how Hearts of Oak players cruised in their own cars to training
Five Ghanaian football stars whose girlfriends and wives are foreigners
Ghanaian referee allegedly caught with betting slips - Reports
‘Papa No’ saga shouldn’t have been used against an innocent politician – Tracey Boakye
NDC releases timetable for its elections
8 women who were the first to occupy some top positions in Ghana
Pros and cons of picking Alan Kyerematen to lead NPP in 2024
Meet Rebbecca, the adorable wife of GFA President Kurt Okraku
Hideout of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah at Karimenga left in ruins