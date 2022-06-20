Samuel Takyi won’t pay a pesewa to GBA - Ike Quartey vows

Samuel Takyi and Ike Quartey

Samuel Takyi wins 3nd pro-fight

Samuel Takyi K.O’s Sibuso in Round 2



Ike Quartey against GBA percentage demand



Ike ‘Bazooka’ Quartey has disclosed that his boxer, Samuel Takyi, would not pay a pesewa to the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) as a percentage of his purse despite signing a bond.



The GBA demanded a percentage from Bazooka Promotions before giving the Olympic bronze medalist permission to fight in South Africa.



However, following his return to Ghana, Ike Quartey has disclosed that he would not render any payment to the GBA.

“The GBA should show me where in the Constitution of Ghana or their constitution do we have such a law asking boxers to part with such money when they fight on the international stage. Takyi won’t pay anything to the GBA,” Ike Quartey emphasised in an interview with Graphic Sports last Thursday.



“You have to pay taxes in the country you fought and pay another to the GBA. What kind of business is that and what has the GBA done for Takyi?” he asked.



“Takyi will get his purse from his American promoters between June 17 and 20, 2022 but he won’t give anything to the GBA,” he stated.



According to Ike Quartey, the bond signed by his boxer was only to get a release for him to go and fight outside.



Samuel Takyi knocked out his South Africa’s Mandlenkosi Sibuso opponent in the second round of their junior lightweight contest at the Emperor’s Palace in Johannesburg.