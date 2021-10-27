Samuel Tetteh scores first goal for Adanaspor in Turkish Cup

Ghana international Samuel Tetteh

Ghanaian forward, Samuel Tetteh scored his first goal for Adanaspor AS in the Turkish Cup on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, as they progress to the next round.

Samuel Tetteh scored one of the goals when Adanaspor beat lower-tier side Adiyamanspor SK 2-0 at home in the round of 64 of the competition.



The former Black Stars forward scored the opening goal of the match in the 40th minute with a calm finish.



Nigerian forward Igwilo Kingsley scored in the 90th minute of the encounter to seal the victory for Adanaspor to book a place in the round of 32.

The 25-year-old is yet to score in the Turkish second-tier league since he joined Adanaspor in the summer.



Tetteh has scored once in 8 appearances in all competitions so far in the season.