Sandra Owusu Ansah nominated for 2021 FIFA Puskas award

Sandra Owusu Ansah to battle Eric Lamela, Patrick Schick, Luiz Diaz and 7 others for 2021 PUSKAS award

Sandra Owusu is now the first Ghanaian female player to earn Puskas nomination



Sandra Owusu becomes the fourth Ghanaian to be nominated for the Puskas award



Former Supreme Ladies FC forward, Sandra Owusu Ansah has been nominated for the 2021 FIFA pukas award.



Owusu Ansah, who currently plays for ZFK Spartak Subotica in Serbia scored an incredible 35-yeards volley for Supreme Ladies against Kumasi Sports Academy in the 2020/2021 Ghana Women's Premier League season.



She is now the first Ghanaian female to grab a nomination and the fourth Ghanaian after Michael Essien, Agyeman Badu and Kevin Prince Boateng.

Her goal will compete with other out of the world strikes like Luiz Diaz's bicycle kick for Colombia against Brazil in Copa America, Erick Lamela's rabona for Tottenham against Arsenal, Patrick Schick's halfway goal for the Czech Republic against Scottland in the 2021 Euros, and six others.



The award was won by Tottenham and South Korean forward, Son Heung-min for his marvellous solo goal for the North London side against Burnley in the Ghana Premier League.



The winner for 2021 will be announced in December as voting for the best goal has already commenced. FIFA legends and FIFA registered football fans are eligible to vote.



For Sandra Owusu Ansah despite participating in several CAF and FIFA tournaments from the U-17, U-20 levels this is his biggest recognition on the international level.



She won the Sports Writers Association of Ghana(SWAG) most promising player of the year in 2016 and got nominated for CAF Youth Player of the year in 2017.

