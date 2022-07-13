Sannie Daara wants Black Stars players to donate part of appearance fee to players who would miss World Cup

Former GFA Communications Director, Sannie Daara

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Sannie Daara has urged Black Stars players to donate part of their appearance fee to players who played in the qualifiers but will not make the squad for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.



With the arrival of some new players who have switched nationalities to Ghana, fans have raised concerns about how some players who helped Ghana qualify for the tournament would be left out of the final squad for the tournament.



However, as a sign of goodwill gesture, Sannie Daara wants the Black Stars players to agree on apportioning a percentage of the appearance fee for some of their mates who won’t make the squad.

“It is a fact that those that played in the qualifiers may have been rewarded with winning bonuses and all that but the key thing is that people will say when you go to the World Cup, they give you appearance fees which is true,” Sannie Daara said on Luv FM.



“Even though it is not cast in stone, as a mark of goodwill or as a goodwill gesture, it will be nice for the captain of the team, Andre Ayew, to say that hey guys, we are going to this tournament and we need the support and backing of everyone. There are some of us who helped us to qualify who are not here and there are some of us who did not play but are here,” he said.



“It would be prudent and nice for us to say let’s contribute if it is $10,000.00 or $5,000.00 each, whichever amount they all agree to let’s put it together and let’s give it to them. I think that will be something nice, a good gesture and goodwill that will bring the spirit of love to the entire team. And even if the public hears this it will be a good omen and a good image for the team,” said Sannie Daara.



Ghana has been placed in Group H and would come up against Uruguay, South Korea and Portugal at the 2022 World Cup in November.



