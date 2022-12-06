Santos on Ronaldo grumbling when subbed: ‘I didn’t like it at all’

Cristiano Ronaldo

Source: GNA

Cristiano Ronaldo was on Monday criticised by his Portugal coach Fernando Santos over his attitude when he was substituted in the last World Cup group game against South Korea.

Ronaldo, 37, had argued and grumbled when taken off in the 65th minute of Friday’s game, with the star player and Santos saying later Ronaldo had been upset with a Korean player.



Santos told reporters on Monday: “Did I see the images? Yes. Did I like it? Absolutely not. I didn’t like it at all.



“I couldn’t hear anything when I was on the pitch, I was too far away. I only heard him argue with the Korean player. But the issue has been cleared up and ticked off.



“These things are solved internally, and then it continues. Everyone is focussed on the game,” he added ahead of Tuesday’s last-16 date with Switzerland.

Santos did not reveal whether Ronaldo would be starter on Tuesday, saying only that all players are ready.



“I will announce it [the starting 11] to the team when we have arrived at the stadium, that has always been the case,” he said.



Santos has in the past always defended his superstar Ronaldo, including around the circumstances of his release from Manchester United and the search for a new club – although it has overshadowed Portugal’s appearances in Qatar.