Sarfo Gyamfi explains why Daniel Afriyie deserves playing time at Black Stars

Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Afriyie

Fri, 27 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars player, Sarfo Gyamfi has pleaded with Black Stars coach, Otto Addo to hand Daniel Afriyie game time in Ghana's upcoming matches in June.

The Hearts of Oak forward was named in Otto Addo's 33-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and a four-nation tournament in Japan.

Speaking with radio station, he pointed out the reason why Otto Addo should give Barnieh minutes in the upcoming Black Stars matches.

“I will appeal to the Coach (Otto Addo) to use Barnieh. He is a good striker like Prince Polley(former Asante Kotoko player), who is good at heckling defenders. This kind of player makes it easy for midfielders to go forward.

He further advised the Hearts of Oak top scorer to be himself and make a case for local players.

“Our local players give too much respect to foreign-based players in Black Stars. I will advise Barnieh not to feel shy but he should train and play with seriousness to open more doors for other local players.”

The former Black Satellites skipper has been involved in 17 goals this season for Hearts of Oak, scoring 10 goals and providing 7 assists.

Daniel Afriyie and Bechem United's Augustine Okrah were the two local-based players to make the list that was announced on Wednesday, May 26, 2022.

For Okrah, this is his first senior call up having played for Black Stars B. Whereas, Afriyie has received his second Black Star invitation but he is yet to make his debut.

Ghana will begin their qualifiers against Madagascar on June 1, 2022, before playing the Central African Republic four days later.

The team will also take part in a four nations tournament in Japan scheduled for June 2022.

