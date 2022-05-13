0
Menu
Sports

Sarfo Gyamfi names three Asante Kotoko players who should start in Black Stars

KOtoko Line Up Kotoko Squad 1024x657 1.png Asante Kotoko SC

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sarfo Gyamfi says Mudasiru deserves a place in the Black Stars

Black Stars to begin 2023 AFCON qualifiers in June

Jojo Wallacot is not better than Danlad Ibrahim - Sarfo Gyamfi

Former Ghana international, Sarfo Gyamfi has named three Asante Kotoko players who deserve a place in the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The absence of local players in the Black Stars has been a major concern for some Ghanaians but some officials over the years have claimed that Ghana Premier League players do not have the quality to make it to the national team.

Contrary to the arguments about the quality of local players when Black Stars conversations come up, Sarfo Gyamfi believes that Asante Kotoko have players who are good enough to not only be in the team but to start games.

He named goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad, midfielder, Imoro Ibrahim, and Mudasiru Salifu as his preferred candidates for the Black Stars in an interview with Kumasi-based Kessben FM.

"Richard Ofori, Jojo Wallacot, and Lawrence Ati Zigi are not better than Danlad. Ibrahim Moro can also play in the defence and Salifu Mudasiru should also be able to break into the team," Sarfo Gyamfi said.

The Black Stars will begin their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in June 2022.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the grandson of IK Acheampong who is an American football star
All you need to know about the process of nationality switch
Chairman Wontumi questions Delay over hardship complains
Chairman Wontumi blasts Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's aide
Fameye causes commotion at airport
My children are not into politics - Frema Osei-Opare
Snake enters Foso Training College dormitory, bites the 'balls' of young man
Bishop Ayensu's 'mental illness' denied him Chaplain General position - Asiedu Nketia
PNC sacks 2020 flagbearer, National Chairman
Wontumi dumps Afia Schwarzenegger for Delay
Related Articles: