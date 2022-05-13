Sarfo Gyamfi names three Asante Kotoko players who should start in Black Stars

Asante Kotoko SC

Former Ghana international, Sarfo Gyamfi has named three Asante Kotoko players who deserve a place in the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



The absence of local players in the Black Stars has been a major concern for some Ghanaians but some officials over the years have claimed that Ghana Premier League players do not have the quality to make it to the national team.



Contrary to the arguments about the quality of local players when Black Stars conversations come up, Sarfo Gyamfi believes that Asante Kotoko have players who are good enough to not only be in the team but to start games.



He named goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad, midfielder, Imoro Ibrahim, and Mudasiru Salifu as his preferred candidates for the Black Stars in an interview with Kumasi-based Kessben FM.

"Richard Ofori, Jojo Wallacot, and Lawrence Ati Zigi are not better than Danlad. Ibrahim Moro can also play in the defence and Salifu Mudasiru should also be able to break into the team," Sarfo Gyamfi said.



The Black Stars will begin their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in June 2022.



