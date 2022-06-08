1
Sarfo Gyamfi should stop taking credit for Kotoko league triumph - Malik Jabir

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Kotoko player and coach, Malik Jabir has taken a dig at another former player Sarfo Gyamfi to stop taking credit for something he had no hand in.

Sarfo Gyamfi aka Black President recently revealed in an interview that juju won the league for his former side something which he has since denied saying.

According to Malik Jabir, Kotoko winning the league title is due to the performance of coach Prosper Nartey Ogum and his players and not Sarfo Gyamfi and his juju.

“Sarfo Gyamfi should stop taking credit from Coach Prosper Nartey Ogum and his players for winning the league title,” he said.

Kotoko lifted the league title last week after drawing  1-1 with AshantiGold SC at the Len Clay  Stadium in Obuasi.

Yaw Annor grabbed the opener before Maxwell Agyemang won the title for the reds with a bullet header in the second half.

The reds will be handed the trophy on Sunday when they face Elmina Sharks at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Kotoko will play in the CAF Champions League next season.

