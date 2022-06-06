1
Sarfo Gyamfi wants Mohammed Alhassan to replace Jonathan Mensah at Black Stars

Mohammed Alhassan Ggh.jpeg Mohammed Alhassan

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko player, Sarfo Gyamfi is advocating for Hearts of Oak’s Mohammed Alhassan to replace veteran defender Jonathan Mensah in the Black Stars squad.

According to him, the Columbus Crew centre-back has done his part for the national team and must now call it time.

Speaking to CTV in an interview on Monday, Sarfo Gyamfi spoke highly of Mohammed Alhassan and stressed that he should be given a shot to prove himself at the Black Stars.

“Jonathan Mensah has done his bit for the Black Stars, I thought is was time to call Mohammed Alhassan of Hearts of Oak, He is a very hard defender and deserves to be in the national team,” Sarfo Gyamfi said.

He further indicated that he is surprised Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was not given the chance to play in any of the two matches against Madagascar and the Central African Republic.

