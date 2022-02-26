Sarkodie gets jersey from Mohammed Salisu after watching Southampton vs Norwich game

Rapper Sarkodie and Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu

Southampton beat Norwich in EPL

Sarkodie visit Sanit Mary's to watch Mohammed Salisu



Mohammed Salisu plays full throttle for Southampton against Norwich



Ghanaian musician, Michael Owusu Addo commonly known as Sarkodie visited Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu during Southampton's game against Norwich on Friday, February 25, 2022.



Sarkodie turns up at the Saint Mary's Stadium to watch cheer his compatriot on as Southampton beat Norwich 2-0.



The Southampton center-back lasted the whole game and had an amazing performance coupled with a clean sheet.

Right after the game, the rapper met with Salisu to change pleasantries.



The 22-year-old then signed a customized Southampton shirt for the BET award winner.



Here is Salisu's game statistics against Norwich



90 minutes played



71 touches

7 clearances



4 long passes completed



4/7 aerial duels won



2 shots blocked



2 ground duels won

1 tackle



1/1 dribbles completed



Below is a video of Salisu signing shirt for Sarkodie



