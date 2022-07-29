Sarkodie hangs out with Barcelona stars Depay and Dembele in New York

Ghana’s multiple-winning rapper, Sarkodie had some good fun with Barcelona stars Memphis Depay and Osman Dembele on the streets of New York in the United States.

Sarkodie, Depay and Dembele were apt with their fashion as they stormed the streets of New York.



The superstars later went to a restaurant where they had good fun and some conversations.



Memphis Depay is a Dutch player of Ghanaian descent and has not hidden his love for the West African country.



Depay travelled to Ghana recently and met some prominent people in the country including president Akufo-Addo.



He also used the opportunity to commission his project for the school of the blind and deaf in Cape Coast, Ghana.



Depay also recently also hanged out with Ghanaian business mogul Nana Kwame Bediako and Nigerian music superstar, Davido.

Both footballers Depay and Dembele have been in camp with their club Barcelona as they prepare for their upcoming 2021/22 season.



The Spanish giants have been camping in the US for their pre-season and have played a couple of games.



The Blaugrana have played pre-season matches against Inter Miami, Real Madrid, Juventus and are set to take on New York Red Bulls in their final pre-season match.



Watch video below







JNA/KPE