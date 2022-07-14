Sarkodie is my favourite Ghanaian musician - Nico Williams

Athletic Bilbao forward, Nico Williams

Spanish-born Ghanaian forward Nico Williams has revealed that Sarkodie is his favourite Ghanaian musician.

The Athletic Club winger is a big fan of the multiple-award-winning rapper, and adds his favourite song by the rapper is Adonai, which featured the late Castro de Destroyer.



Nico Williams was in Ghana for the summer holidays with his senior brother, Inaki Williams, who has declared for Ghana ahead of the World Cup.



"I love Sarkodie," he responded when asked who his favourite artist was on Tv3. "I song I like is Adonai," he added.



Sarkodie, known in real life as Michael Owusu Addo, is Ghana's most celebrated musician and ranks among the best on the continent.

Meanwhile, Nico Williams enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with the Rojiblancos in La Liga last season, playing 36 games for the Basque-based club.



Williams is attracting interest from the English Premier League side Manchester United and Liverpool.



The 20-year-old remains eligible to play for Ghana despite playing five games for Spain's U21.