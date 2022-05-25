0
Sassuolo set to sign Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan on loan

Wed, 25 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Italian side Sassuolo could consider signing Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan on loan in the summer transfer window, Footballghana.com can exclusively report.

The 18-year-old burst onto the scene after making his AS Roma senior debut in a game against Cagliari in November 2021.

He followed up with a man of the match display, after netting a brace against Genoa to hand his side a win.

Despite his exploits, he has been struggling for regular playing time at the club.

According to Metropolitan Magazine, the green and blacks could consider acquiring the Ghana international on loan from Roma with an option to buy.

It is said Roma follows the enterprising forward with a great interest, however, he could be included in the possible Maxime Lopez deal with Roma.

Jose Mourinho outfit are reported to be interested in Lopez and could add Afena Gyan to secure his services ahead of next season.

The Ghanaian forward who is valued 5 million euros made 17 appearances in the Serie A for Roma scoring 2 goals.

