Sassuolo youngster Justin Kumi signs first professional contract

FbBxVIzXwAAiI4y 660x330 1 Justin Kumi will be playing for Sassuolo Calcio

Fri, 26 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Justin Kumi signed his first professional contract with Sassuolo Calcio at the Mapei Football Center office.

His agent Oliver Arthur took to Twitter to make the official announcement.

"Italian U19 Star #justinKumi signed his first professional contract with Sassuolo today. Forza Justin! Forza ArthurLegacy!!," he tweeted.

A major club acknowledgement, a proof of recognition, but also a duty for the Italian-Ghanaian youngster from Castelfranco Veneto, who arrived from Giorgione in the summer of 2018.

Kumi is now a professional player after a four-year journey that included calls to the national team.



