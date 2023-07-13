1
Menu
Sports

Saudi Arabia club offers staggering £400,000 a week contract for Thomas Partey - Reports

Thomas Partey 3456.png Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Thu, 13 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Saudi Arabia side, Al Ahli has reportedly offered £400,000 a week for Thomas Partey as they step up their effort in signing the Ghanaian from Arsenal.

A report by British journalist Ollie suggests that Partey has already agreed to the deal but Arsenal have turned down Ahli's £30 million offer.

Arsenal are reportedly demanding more than £45 million for the former Atletico Madrid midfielder.

Partey is not only on the radar of Saudi Arabian clubs but Italian side Juventus are said to be monitoring his situation in the hope of a potential move.

At the moment, the 30-year-old has returned to Arsenal for pre-season despite the transfer rumours.

Arsenal are looking to offload Thomas Partey following the signing of Declan Rice, from West Ham United.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sierra Leone topples Ghana to become West Africa’s most peaceful country
Anyidoho shames COP in leaked audio
More evidence of plot to oust Dampare pops up
Kwesi Pratt slams COP in leaked audio
Bawumia is up against 'coalition of the defeated' - Presidential staffer
Agradaa rearrested in case involving publication of nude photos of a prophet
Woman narrates how police allegedly tore her waist beads
Why Adjetey Anang turned down a juicy endorsement offer from a flagbearer
Boakye Agyarko reacts to the treatment of Alan at Assin North rally
I was betrayed; I wanted to be finance minister – Dr Apraku
Related Articles: