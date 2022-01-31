Saudi Arabian club Al Fayha terminates John Boye's contract

John Boye, Defender

Saudi Arabian club Al Fayha has terminated the contract of Ghanaian defender John Boye after just five months, according to reports.

Boye has been deemed surplus to requirement by the club's technical handlers.



The 34-year-old has been struggling for playing time at Al Fayha since joining them on a free transfer last summer after ending his stint at French Ligue 1 side FC Metz.



He made only five appearances for Al Fayha across all competitions.

Boye previously played for Stade Rennes, Sivasspor, and defunct Turkish second-tier side Kayseri Erciyesspor.



He has capped 68 times for Ghana with five goals to his credit but was left out of Ghana's squad by former coach, Milovan Rajevac for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] due to his poor performance.



The experienced defender was part of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations team that took a silver medal after they lost to the Ivory Coast in an 8-9 penalty shoot-out.