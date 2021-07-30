Saudi clubs eyes partnership with Kotoko

Kotoko currently has a partnership deal with English side Southampton

Kumasi Asante Kotoko is looking attractive by the day in the commercial sense as they keep widening their sponsors and partners across the world.

There appears to be a lot of deals in the offing awaiting the club with a club partner from the gulf region set to join the bandwagon.



Saudi Arabian club, Al Ahly Saudi FC have reportedly made a proposal to Kumasi Asante Kotoko to be their partners.



The 4 times Arabian champions, according to the report by Oyerepa FM, wants to pay Kotoko $1,000,000 yearly.

Ahly placed 8th in the Saudi Arabian Pro League and plays at the 62,345 capacity King Abdullah Sports City.



Apart from being 4 times Arabian Champions, Ahly have also won 13 Kings Cup, 6 Crown Prince Cups, 1 Super Cup and 1 domestic treble.



