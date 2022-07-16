0
Saudi to Serbia: Samuel Owusu returns to Cukaricki FC after leaving Al Fayha

Samuel Owusu.jpeg Samuel Owusu (in orange jersey) glides past opponents

Sat, 16 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

After spending three years in the Saudi Arabian Premier League, Samuel Owusu has returned to Serbian Cukaricki FC according to reports.

The Black Stars winger played for the Serbian Superliga side for two seasons (2017–2019), scoring 11 goals in 62 games.

Owusu played for Red Bull Ghana and Vision in Ghana, before moving abroad to Serbia and joining Radnik Surdulica in August 2014.

He made 12 appearances in the 2014-15 Serbian First League, helping the club win the title and promotion to the top flight.

On 18 August 2019, Saudi Arabia based Al-Fayha signed Samuel Owusu for one season from Cukaricki.

Al-Ahli signed Owusu on loan for three months from Al-Fayha on 25 October 2020.

The former Radnik Surdulica winger was part of the Ghanaian team for the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
