Saving Ghana football: Check out Dr Kofi Amoah's roadmap

Former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association’s Normalization Committee, Dr. Kofi Amoah has detailed a roadmap to save Ghana’s football and possibly stage a World Cup final berth.
The Ghanaian entrepreneur in a social media post urged the government to suspend participation in all international football competitions including the Africa Cup of Nations and FIFA World Cup till 2030.
According to him, Ghana will save millions to invest in the training of coaches, referees, player welfare programs among others.
Dr Kofi Amoah’s roadmap to saving Ghana’s football also detailed how Ghana can leverage on sponsorship, merchandizing, broadcasting to fund the development of sports infrastructure in Ghana.
The Ghanaian economist believes that by the time Ghana returns to active international football participation in 8-years the country will relish its dreams of winning the AFCON for the 5th time and also become the first African country to reach the World Cup final.
