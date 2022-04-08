Schedule for MTN FA Cup quarterfinal matches announced

MTN FA Cup

The quarter-final matches of the MTN FA Cup will take place the midweek of April 13-14, 2022 at four centres.

Skyy FC who are serving a temporary ban on their home grounds will host Holders Hearts of Oak at the El Wak Stadium on Thursday, April 14.



Dreams FC will clash with Kotoku Royals at the Theatre of Dreams while previous winners Bechem United battle Tamale City FC at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour park.



Also at the Nana Agyeman Badu, I Park in Dormaa, Aduana FC will host King Faisal FC on Wednesday, April 13.

Attached is the full schedule for the quarter-final matches.







