Scottish champions Celtic want Black Stars new boy Antoine Semenyo

Semenyo Antoine2 610x400.png Antoine Semenyo

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Scottish Premier League champions Celtic have been linked with new Black Stars boy Antoine Semenyo in the summer transfer window.

The Bristol City forward has been a delight to watch for his side in the English championship with clubs circling for his signature.

Celtic was linked with the attacker during the winter transfer window but that did not materialize and have been linked to the Ghanaian forward.

A product of the English Championship club’s youth system, the 22-year-old has made 98 senior appearances across all competitions, scoring 13 goals and delivering 20 assists along the way.

This season has seen the Englishman find the net eight times and provide 12 assists in 31 Championship appearances.

To further highlight his attacking prowess throughout this campaign, with 70 shots registered, no other player at his current club can match the number of shots on target per 90 minutes that Semenyo boasts (1.14).

In addition, the attacker has the highest average for shots (2.3) and dribbles per game (1.2) this season, along with the second-highest average for key passes (1.1). This backs up why he was labeled a “dangerous” player by his former manager Phil Parkinson in the past.

He was handed a debut call up to face Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs but he missed the game through injury.

