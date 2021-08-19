Scottish club interested in signing Mathew Anim Cudjoe

Dundee United are interested in Anim Cudjoe

Scottish top-flight club Dundee United are considering a swoop for Ghanaian midfielder Mathew Anim Cudjoe.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder most recently played for Legon Cities on loan from Young Apostles in Ghana’s Premier League – where the season has just finished.



He is capped at the U20 level as Ghana won the Africa Cup of Nations in March this year and was recently called into the Ghana U23 squad.



Cudjoe, who can play off the wing or behind the forward line, turns 18 in November and looks set to be leaving Africa and headed for Europe.



The teenager was on trial at German giants Bayern Munich in February last year and had a spell with Asante Kotoko in his homeland.

Cudjoe is seen as a top talent, with admirers all over the continent.



However, sources tell Courier Sport the Tangerines are interested in bringing him to Scotland to play top-flight football.



If he signs on the dotted line at Tannadice, Cudjoe would go into new United head coach Tam Courts’ first-team squad as the club look to develop young talent.



There are, however, significant amounts of red tape to cut through before the teenage star can be brought over from Africa and United’s recruitment team are exploring their options.