Scottish giants Celtic keep tabs on Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo Gh Black Stars striker, Antoine Semenyo

Sat, 4 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Scottish champions Celtic have set sights on signing Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo in the summer transfer window, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Bristol City attacker, who made his Black Stars debut on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, against Madagascar, is one of the players identified by the Hoops as they strengthen their squad for next season.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglu is a big fan of the attacker and wants him as they beef up their squad for UEFA Champions League football next season.

Semenyo has been on the radar of Celtic since the start of last season and the club has been closely monitoring his progress at Bristol City.

The Ghana international impressed in the English championship, scoring eight goals and providing 12 assist in the just ended campaign.

The Hoops are set to let underperforming forward Albian Ajeti leave to pave way for the Ghanaian.

Ajeti has netted nine goals in 48 appearances for Celtic since joining from English Premier League outfit West Ham United.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
