Scottish giants Celtic keep tabs on Ghana striker Semenyo

Sat, 4 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Scottish giants Celtic have added their name to Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo’s list of suitors.

Celtic are keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old, who enjoyed an amazing season with his side in the English Championship.

Semenyo scored 8 goals and provided 12 assists in 32 matches for Bristol City in the just ended season.

However, there are a number of clubs who are interested in signing him in the summer following his outstanding performance in the just ended season with Celtic monitoring the Ghanaian forward closely.

Bristol City values Semenyo at £20m and could sanction a move for the player if a club is able to meet the asking price.

He earned his first Ghana call up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers dues to his performance.

Semenyo climbed off the bench to mark his debut for the Black Stars last Wednesday when they thrashed Madagascar 3-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

