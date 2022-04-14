1
Menu
Sports

Scottish giants Celtic pushing to sign Ghanaian midfielder Christopher Scott from Bayern Munich

GettyImages 1311860365 1024x746 1 300x219.webp Christopher Scott

Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

 Scottish giants Celtic are pushing to sign Ghanaian midfielder Christopher Scott from Bayern Munich in the summer.

The former Bayer Leverkusen player is currently with the Bayern youth side and has been featuring in the Regionalliga league this season.

The 19-year-old who has capped two times for Bayern’s senior team has emerged as a transfer target for Celtic who wants to augment their squad ahead of next season.

Footballghana.com understands Celtic could strike a £250,000 deal with Bayern willing to Germany-born Ghanaian leave the club this summer.

Scott has bagged six goals and provided four assists in 15 games in the German fourth-tier.

The enterprising midfielder has featured for Germany youth level, U-15, u-16, U-17, U-19, and U-20 but he is eligible to play for Ghana.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Assin North MP must face law like Adamu Sakande - Godfred Dame
John Dumelo is not dead
Bisexual TikToker shares story
Meet the justices who ruled on Assin North MP’s case
Amaliba reacts to Supreme Court ruling
Otto Addo or Chris Hughton: Who becomes the next Black Stars coach
Why Kwadwo Asamoah is trending on social media
Goal against England is my favourite - Asamoah Gyan
Ghana in Pot 1 of 2023 AFCON qualifiers
I never worked at Kingdom Books – Isaac Adongo rebuffs claims