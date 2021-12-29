Scouting tournament to be held in Accra on January 3

The tournament which is slated for January 3 to January 7, 2022

Ghanaian football talents have been presented with a chance to make a huge leap in their careers by participating in the Ashfoam Scouting tournament.

The tournament which is slated for January 3 to January 7, 2022 is expected to draw thousands of football talents to impress the scouting team and land themselves some juicy offers.



The tournament will be held at the Apenkwa Astroturf with Francisco Rubio of the Astur Sports Management Group leading the scouting team.

The Ashfoam Scouting tournament seeks to provide a platform for young and ambitious footballers to put their talents on display.



It is expected that hundreds will show up and slug it out for success.