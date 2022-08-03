1
Menu
Sports

Sean Safo-Antwi promises to impress in 100m semis at Commonwealth Games

Sean Sarfo Antwi 22.jfif Ghanaian sprinter, Sean Safo-Antwi

Wed, 3 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian sprinter, Sean Safo-Antwi, promises to improve his performance in the Men's 100 metres semi-final on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK.

Sean Safo-Antwi has qualified to the semi-finals with a time of 10.33s after coming fourth in Heat 10 of the Men's 100m race.

Ahead of the semi-final race today, the UK-based athlete has disclosed that he is looking forward to having a good start and hopefully making the finals.

"I didn't start well, and that really affected my performance in the end," the athlete said after his race on Tuesday, August 2.

"What matters most now is the qualification, and then I have to work on my start in the semi-finals to improve my time," he told Graphic Online.

Ghana would be represented in the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games by Benjamin Azamati and Sean Safo-Antwi.

Both athletes are optimistic about sealing a final berth in the Men's 100m dash.



JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Man found dead on toilet seat after preserving dead wife's body with ice for months
60-year-old man fined GH¢12,000 for having sex with his 3 daughters
Ablakwa ‘shades’ Ken Agyapong
Another rape case rocks KNUST, 6 students arrested
Pastor, wife granted bail for allegedly defrauding 875 victims
What ‘Waakye’ said in his last interview before his demise
Cancerous substance found in some Brukina drinks – Noguchi research reveals
I was an active member of Methodist Boys’ Brigade - Bawumia
Prof. Steve Hanke talks about Ghana's economy
Adom-Otchere slams NDC MP
Related Articles: