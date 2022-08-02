Sean Safo-Antwi qualifies for Men’s 100m semi-finals at Commonwealth Games

Ghanaian sprinter, Sean Safo-Antwi

Ghanaian sprinter Sean Safo-Antwi has qualified for the semi-finals of the Men's 100m dash at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK.

The 31-year-old finished with a time of 10.33s in fourth place in Heat 10 of the Men's 100m race.



Safo-Antwi finished the race behind three athletes from Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and St Lucia, who occupied 1st, 2nd and 3rd places, respectively.



Despite coming fourth in the Heats, Safo-Antwi qualified with one of the best times among the non-automatic qualifiers.



Sean Sarfo-Antwi's previous time before the race stood at 10.28, and performed below that mark in the men's 100 metres Heats at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Sarfo-Antwi would come up in the Semi-finals on Wednesday, August 3rd.



His other Ghanaian compatriot Benjamin Azamati will also compete in the 100m semis after placing 1st in Heat 7.







JNA/KPE