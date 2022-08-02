0
Menu
Sports

Sean Safo-Antwi qualifies for Men’s 100m semi-finals at Commonwealth Games

Sean Sarfo Antwi 22.jfif Ghanaian sprinter, Sean Safo-Antwi

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian sprinter Sean Safo-Antwi has qualified for the semi-finals of the Men's 100m dash at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK.

The 31-year-old finished with a time of 10.33s in fourth place in Heat 10 of the Men's 100m race.

Safo-Antwi finished the race behind three athletes from Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and St Lucia, who occupied 1st, 2nd and 3rd places, respectively.

Despite coming fourth in the Heats, Safo-Antwi qualified with one of the best times among the non-automatic qualifiers.

Sean Sarfo-Antwi's previous time before the race stood at 10.28, and performed below that mark in the men's 100 metres Heats at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Sarfo-Antwi would come up in the Semi-finals on Wednesday, August 3rd.

His other Ghanaian compatriot Benjamin Azamati will also compete in the 100m semis after placing 1st in Heat 7.



JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
This is not the no-nonsense Akufo-Addo we know - Abronye DC
Otumfuo intervenes as Manhyia Palace summons Kotoko CEO - Reports
Ablakwa reacts to Owusu Bempah's 'lies for Akufo-Addo' comment
Martin Kpebu was not forced to retract comment - Samson Anyenini
2024 elections will be bloody - Owusu-Bempah prophesies
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Related Articles: