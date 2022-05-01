3
Menu
Sports

Second copy of Asamoah Gyan's sold book for GH¢100,000

Video Archive
Sun, 1 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Chief Executive Officer for Special Group of Companies, bought the second copy of Asamoah Gyan’s book titled 'LeGyandary' for GH¢ 100,000.

He was the chairman of the book launch that was held on Saturday, April 30, 2020, and was the first buyer of the five auctioned books on the night.

The first copy was handed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who launched the book, as a gift from Asamoah Gyan. Therefore, Dr. Ofori Sarpong then purchased the second copy.

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP, followed suit after Dr. Ofori Sarpong set the ball rolling, and also purchased the third copy of the book for the same amount.

The book, 'LeGyandary', documents the known and unknown facts, as well as, the told and untold story of former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan.

The book was launched in a colourful programme held at the Kempinski hotel. The event saw in attendance, dignitaries, ex-footballers, and some African football legends.

Asamoah Gyan following the successful launch of his book becomes the first Ghanaian footballer to document his career in a book.

Speaking at the event, Gyan revealed that his goal was to inspire a future generation with his story.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
We shall take over the streets if we fail in court – Okudzeto Ablakwa
E-Levy: Some Ghanaians cry over being charged for GH¢100 threshold transactions
How the story of a Ghanaian engineer in Libya compelled Rwanda to sign asylum seekers’ deal with UK
Sefa Kayi clashes with Pratt over Rawlings
How the rivalry between Ghana’s Nkrumah and Togo’s Olympio killed the dream of a united Africa
Elizabeth Ohene takes on Barker-Vormawor, MFWA in latest address to the BBC
I will do the coup myself' - Oliver Barker-Vormawor issues fresh threats
Their behaviour mimics 'brutal dictatorship' - Mahama's damning verdict on Akufo-Addo government
266 MPs participated in the approval of E-Levy - Godfred Dame to Minority
Akufo-Addo sacks Fisheries Commission boss
Related Articles: